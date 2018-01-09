Death investigation underway in Downers Grove, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. -- Officials said a death investigation was underway in unincorporated Downers Grove, Ill., Tuesday evening.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office said they were conducting the investigation in the 2100 block of 63rd Street. Officials said detectives are waiting for a search warrant to be approved so they can gather evidence.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, westbound 63rd Street was closed to all traffic between Woodward Avenue and Belmont Road.

There are several police cars and evidence vans at the scene but little information other than it's a death investigation.

No further information was available.

