Concealed carry holder shoots, kills would-be robber: police

CHICAGO -- A home invasion on the West Side turns deadly after the would-be victim shot the suspect.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of West Thomas in the city's South Austin neighborhood.

A 58-year-old man told police that an armed man entered his home and tried to rob him. The victim has a conceal carry license.

He opened fire, shooting the 23-year-old suspect in the back of the head.

The suspect was taken to West Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say he was a documented gang member.