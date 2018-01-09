Chicago native and DC Comic writer Michael Moreci chats with the morning crew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michael Moreci is the author of the sci-fi novel BLACK STAR RENEGADES (January 2, 2018; St. Martin’s Press). Additionally, he's a bestselling comics writer who's written Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and other well-known characters. His original series, Roche Limit, has been called "the sci-fi comic you need to read" by the Nerdist and io9 and "one of the 50 best sci-fi comics of all time" by Paste magazine. He has been profiled by USA Today, Chicago Magazine, Michigan Avenue Magazine, Newcity, Nerdist, Comics Alliance/AOL, Comic Book Resources, and the Hollywood Reporter. Moreci is also a regular contributor to LucasFilm's StarWars.com and the science fiction site Tor.com (which is hosted by the Macmillan publishing house). You can visit him at www.michaelpmoreci.com

Anderson's Bookshop LaGrange, 26 S. LaGrange Road,, at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, with a reading, conversation and signing

The Book Cellar, 4736 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17 for Local Author Night