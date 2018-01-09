× Chicago dominates Redfin’s list of 25 neighborhoods that ‘have it all’

CHICAGO — A new list of American neighborhoods that “have it all,” points directly to Chicago and its suburbs.

According to the web site Redfin, Chicago’s Dunning is the country’s best neighborhood.

The Chicago area benefits from relatively low housing prices, good schools and easy commutes.

Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, San Antonio, Dallas, Houston and Miami also made the list.

The top 10 neighborhoods and suburbs are: (including one located in Pennsylvania)

Dunning (Chicago) Ashburn (Chicago) Squirrel Hill (Pittsburgh, Pa) Jefferson Park (Chicago) Elmwood Park (Elmwood Park, Illinois) Oak Park (Oak Park, Illinois) Wrigleyville (Chicago) West Ridge (Chicago) North Park (Chicago) Evanston (Evanston, Illinois)

For a full list, go to: www.redfin.com