× Chicago cops honored after helping deliver twins

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were named “Officers of the Month” after helping deliver twins at a CTA train station.

Officers Lucyna Murawski and Therese Puchalski responded to a call for help at the Roosevelt Red Line station on the morning of Nov. 1.

The officers were patrolling the train station when the young mother went into labor. Both babies were delivered at the station before paramedics could take the mother to the hospital.

The officers say they were just doing their jobs.