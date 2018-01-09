Cheryl Raye Stout gives her take on the Bears’ Matt Nagy hire on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There will be a number of months and maybe years before the Bears and their fans know if the hire made this week will change their fortunes.

That's how it is with any coach and is especially the case when someone is taking a top spot with an NFL team for the first time. But so far, with his offensive mind and enthusiastic demeanor, Matt Nagy is leaving a good impression here in Chicago.

Cheryl Raye Stout of WBEZ was one of the reporters at his introductory news conference on Tuesday afternoon and she took some time to discuss the hire on Sports Feed in studio that night. She discussed not only Nagy's potential with Josh Frydman but also that of Zach LaVine as he gets ready to make his Bulls debut this weekend.

Watch the entire segment in the video above or below.