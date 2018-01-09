× Cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ may film in Chicago for upcoming series

CHICAGO — It may be “T-Shirt Time” in Chicago very soon.

The Windy City is one of the potential locations for the cast of “Jersey Shore” to film their upcoming reunion series.

A new promo for “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” gave viewers hints as to where the new series will be filmed. Among the possible locations are: New York, Dallas, Chicago, Old Faithful in Wyoming, Miami, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon in Arizona, San Francisco, Mount Rushmore in South Dakota and Seattle.

One place that is totally off limits is the White House.

The promo encourages fans to tweet their vote using the hashtag #JSFamilyVacation.

The gang (minus Sammi Sweetheart) are reuniting this year for a series that will feature the original cast and their families.