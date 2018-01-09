× Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday @ Ottawa

* The Blackhawks defeated the Oilers, 4-1, at United Center on Sunday, recording at least one point for the fourth time in the last five games overall (3-1-1 record). Chicago has potted at least four goals in a season-high tying three straight contests.

* Ottawa doubled up Tampa Bay, 6-3, at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday night, lighting the lamp six times in its second straight tilt, and for the sixth time of the year overall (tied for third most in hockey). The Sens are 5-2-0 in their last seven home games (4-5-5 in first 14 home games of the season).

* Tonight marks the first meeting of the year between these clubs (will play again February 21 at United Center). The Blackhawks and Senators split two games last season, each winning by one goal in the other’s barn.

* Brandon Saad lit the lamp once Sunday, giving him two goals and four assists during his current season-high tying four-game point streak. Saad has three markers (zero assists) in his last six skates vs. the Senators.

* Erik Karlsson had three helpers Saturday night, giving him five in his last two games, and 27 on the year overall – third most among all NHL blueliners. Karlsson has five assists in his last five skates against the Blackhawks.

* Nick Schmaltz potted a goal in his career-high third straight tilt Sunday, giving him 10 markers on the year. Schmaltz is one of six different Blackhawks with 10+ goals in 2017-18 – tied for most in hockey.