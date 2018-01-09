× 2 Chicago museums seek price hike in admission fees

CHICAGO – The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) and the Chicago History Museum are seeking approval from the Chicago Park District to increase the price of their admission fees, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The two museums are asking the Park District to vote Wednesday on the proposed price hikes to help offset increased costs in building maintenance and operations, the Chicago Tribune said.

Under the MSI’s proposal, Chicagoans age 12 and up would pay $16.96. Chicago children ages 3 to 11 would pay $9.95. Adults living outside the city would pay $21.95. Children living outside Chicago would pay $12.96.

The price increase would be the MSI’s first in five years.

The history museum’s price hike proposal would charge adults from Chicago $17. Other Illinois residents and tourist would pay $19. Illinois adults ages 19 to 22 and in-state seniors ages 65 and older would get a $2 discount. Admission would be free to Illinois children.

This would be the second price increase since 2006, the Chicago Tribune reports.

If approved, the new prices will be effective Feb. 1.

For more information about admission prices, visit the msichicago.org and chicagohistory.org.