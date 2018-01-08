What was Chicago’s lowest wind chill?

Dear Tom,

Your recent graphic on Chicago’s Frigid Facts listed the city’s lowest wind chill of 82 degrees below zero set on Christmas Eve 1983. Since then the wind chill formula has been revised. What would that wind chill be today?

The new “milder” wind chill calculations were instituted in the United States and Canada in late 2001. The formula was revised because most wind equipment measures the wind speed at 10 meters, about 33 feet above the ground, but the winds at a typical human height (5 or 6 feet) are seldom as strong. The new measurements were clinically tested and shown to provide more realistic wind chill values. The minus 82 Christmas Eve wind chill would compute to around minus 58 with the revised formula, still incredibly cold, but not as extreme.