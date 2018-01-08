President Trump delaying his ‘fake news’ awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- President Trump is delaying his awards for so-called "fake news."

He had tweeted that those would be announced Monday evening.

But on Sunday, he announced that he’s delaying that until Wednesday, January 17.

“The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated,” said the President on twitter.

The President had said these awards would go out to what he considers dishonesty and bad reporting within the mainstream media.