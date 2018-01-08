× Precipitation has ended, but still some slick spots this morning

The wintry mix of freezing rain/drizzle along with sleet and snow has ended across the Chicago area this Monday morning, but temperatures hover close to the 32-degree mark, and pavement temperatures in many cases are still below freezing.

As a result many slick spots remain, especially on untreated secondary roads, side streets, parking lots, sidewalks and driveways, so be very careful if out and about.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve today with temperatures holding a few degrees above freezing.

If you are travelling east, the Winter Weather Advisory for a wintry mix of precipitation will still be in effect until later this morning, as you drive into southwest Lower Michigan and across north-central and northeast Indiana.