Pink to perform national anthem at Super Bowl

Pop singer Pink will sing the national anthem before Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis this year.

The NFL made the announcement Monday morning.

The singer hinted at a big announcement on her Twitter page over the weekend. This would be her first time performing at the big game.

I’m really looking forward to 2018. I’m really excited about the Grammy’s. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret. I’m also excited for trump to lose his twitter password and also I’m excited that I have dope hair. 💩🤘🏽🤡 — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2018

The national anthem has led to controversy recently as some NFL players took a knee to protest police brutality. The singer has been vocal about her views on President Donald Trump and his response to the protests.

@POTUS you are doing a terrible job. Worse than every other job you've done terrible at. Do you seriously have time to worry about the NFL? — P!nk (@Pink) October 10, 2017

Justin Timberlake was announced in October as the show’s halftime performer.

Super Bowl LII will be on Sunday, February 4 on NBC.