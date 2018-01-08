Pink to perform national anthem at Super Bowl
Pop singer Pink will sing the national anthem before Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis this year.
The NFL made the announcement Monday morning.
The singer hinted at a big announcement on her Twitter page over the weekend. This would be her first time performing at the big game.
The national anthem has led to controversy recently as some NFL players took a knee to protest police brutality. The singer has been vocal about her views on President Donald Trump and his response to the protests.
Justin Timberlake was announced in October as the show’s halftime performer.
Super Bowl LII will be on Sunday, February 4 on NBC.