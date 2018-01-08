Full List: School closings in Chicago area

Midday Fix: Preview of what you can see at this year’s Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show

Keith Ogulnick, Show Manager, Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show

88th Progressive® Insurance Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show® January 10-14, 2018 at McCormick Place's South Hall (2301 South Lake Shore Drive).

chicagoboatshow.com