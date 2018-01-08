3 firefighters injured after ‘mayday’ call during extra-alarm fire on West Side

CHICAGO — Three firefighters were injured after a “mayday” was called as crews battled an extra-alarm fire on Chicago’s West Side.

The 2-11 fire started around noon Monday on the 4800 block of West Van Buren in the Austin neighborhood.

Still and Box on 4800 block of West Van Buren still being fought. One patient transported to Loretto Hospital. pic.twitter.com/yKDAc6Xi2F — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 8, 2018

After fire crews arrived to the scene, a “mayday” was called for a missing firefighter. But, the “mayday” was secured shortly after and all firefighters were accounted for.

Three being evaluated on scene. One firefighter was out of touch for a few moments. But now accounted for. Firefighters being checked with some burns. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 8, 2018

One person was transported to Loretto Hospital. One firefighter was transferred to Stroger Hospital for minor burns, and two firefighters were transported to West Suburban Hospital.

Two additional firefighters being transported to West Suburban Hospital. Total of three CFD members from fire at 4828 W. Van Buren; one previously transported to Storger with minor burns. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 8, 2018

The Chicago Fire Department reports there is a fire in two buildings.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.