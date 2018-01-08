Lunchbreak: Zuppe di Pesce

Full List: School closings in Chicago area

Posted 2:03 PM, January 8, 2018, by , Updated at 03:02PM, January 8, 2018

José Sosa, Executive Chef at Gibsons Italia

Gibson Italia

233 N. Canal St.

www.gibsonsitalia.com

 

Zuppa di Pesce

Makes 8-10 servings

1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced

1 large red onion, peeled and sliced 1/8-inch thick slices

1 large leek, washed, halved and finely sliced

1 large fennel bulb, cored, quartered and finely sliced

5 grams (1 teaspoon) saffron

2/3 cup peeled, minced fresh tomato

1 bay leaf

2 teaspoons fresh oregano leaves

¼ teaspoon finely ground black pepper, plus more to taste

¼ teaspoons ground red chile pepper, plus more to taste

3 small oranges; peels grated on a Microplane

1½ cups dry white wine

½ cup dry vermouth

2 quarts room temperature water

6 oz boneless, skinless whitefish, cut into 2-inch pieces

6 oz boneless, skinless cod, cut into 2-inch pieces

6 oz boneless, skinless pike, cut into 2-inch pieces

6 oz baby octopus tentacles

6 oz 31/35 ct shrimp, shelled, peeled, deveined and split in half

10 oz small clams

Fine sea salt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

  1. In a heavy-bottom soup pot over low heat, add ¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons olive oil and garlic. Using a wooden spoon, stir until the garlic becomes slightly golden in color. Avoid browning.
  2. Add the onion, leek, fennel, saffron, tomatoes, bay leaf, oregano, black pepper, red pepper, and 2/3 of the grated orange peel and simmer for 2 minutes.
  3. Add ½ cup white wine, vermouth and simmer for 10 minutes, or until half of the liquid has evaporated.
  4. Add the water and simmer for 2 hours. Once half of the liquid remains, remove the pot from the stove.
  5. In a heavy bottom sauté pan over low heat, add the remaining ¼ cup olive oil, whitefish, codfish, pike, octopus, shrimp, and clams (or you can use any seafood or fish you prefer). Cover and cook for 1 minute.
  6. Add the remaining cup of white wine and the soup base and allow to simmer for 1 minute. Add the remaining grated orange peel, season to taste with salt, black pepper, and red pepper, and simmer for another minute.
  7. Once the fish is cooked through, remove the soup from the stove. Using a ladle, portion the soup into bowls, sprinkle with parsley and serve.