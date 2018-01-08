Lunchbreak: Zuppe di Pesce

Gibson Italia
233 N. Canal St.
Zuppa di Pesce
Makes 8-10 servings
1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced
1 large red onion, peeled and sliced 1/8-inch thick slices
1 large leek, washed, halved and finely sliced
1 large fennel bulb, cored, quartered and finely sliced
5 grams (1 teaspoon) saffron
2/3 cup peeled, minced fresh tomato
1 bay leaf
2 teaspoons fresh oregano leaves
¼ teaspoon finely ground black pepper, plus more to taste
¼ teaspoons ground red chile pepper, plus more to taste
3 small oranges; peels grated on a Microplane
1½ cups dry white wine
½ cup dry vermouth
2 quarts room temperature water
6 oz boneless, skinless whitefish, cut into 2-inch pieces
6 oz boneless, skinless cod, cut into 2-inch pieces
6 oz boneless, skinless pike, cut into 2-inch pieces
6 oz baby octopus tentacles
6 oz 31/35 ct shrimp, shelled, peeled, deveined and split in half
10 oz small clams
Fine sea salt
1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves
- In a heavy-bottom soup pot over low heat, add ¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons olive oil and garlic. Using a wooden spoon, stir until the garlic becomes slightly golden in color. Avoid browning.
- Add the onion, leek, fennel, saffron, tomatoes, bay leaf, oregano, black pepper, red pepper, and 2/3 of the grated orange peel and simmer for 2 minutes.
- Add ½ cup white wine, vermouth and simmer for 10 minutes, or until half of the liquid has evaporated.
- Add the water and simmer for 2 hours. Once half of the liquid remains, remove the pot from the stove.
- In a heavy bottom sauté pan over low heat, add the remaining ¼ cup olive oil, whitefish, codfish, pike, octopus, shrimp, and clams (or you can use any seafood or fish you prefer). Cover and cook for 1 minute.
- Add the remaining cup of white wine and the soup base and allow to simmer for 1 minute. Add the remaining grated orange peel, season to taste with salt, black pepper, and red pepper, and simmer for another minute.
- Once the fish is cooked through, remove the soup from the stove. Using a ladle, portion the soup into bowls, sprinkle with parsley and serve.