Justin Timberlake bringing ‘Man of the Woods’ tour to Chicago

CHICAGO — Justin Timberlake fans, rejoice! The singer is taking the music from his new “Man of the Woods” album on the road.

Timberlake announced in a video a 27-city tour that kicks off March 13 in Toronto — and ends May 30 in Timberlake’s hometown of Memphis.

The tour will stop in Chicago on March 27 at the United Center.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, January 16 at ticketmaster.com.

The Tennessee Kids Fan Club members and American Express cardholders will be eligible for presales beginning Wednesday, January 10.

Timberlake’s new album “Man of the Woods” is set to release on February 2 — two days before he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show on February 4.

For more information, go to: www.justintimberlake.com