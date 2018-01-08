× Ivanka Trump praises Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech in tweet

Ivanka Trump praised Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Golden Globes in a tweet Monday night, calling it “empowering.”

The White House senior adviser and daughter of President Donald Trump tweeted, “Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United”

Winfrey’s speech had made waves at the Golden Globes on Sunday evening and fueled speculation that the influential media mogul could have her sights set on a possible 2020 presidential run — challenging Ivanka Trump’s father.

Responding to that idea Monday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said: “We welcome the challenge, whether it be Oprah Winfrey or anybody else.”

In the past, Winfrey has denied interest in running for office, but her impassioned remarks about the #MeToo movement and forward-looking tone didn’t do much to put rest to the rumors that she could throw her hat in the 2020 ring.

And according to three of Winfrey’s close friends who requested anonymity to speak freely, Winfrey is “actively thinking” about running for president in 2020.

A spokesperson for OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network declined CNN’s request for comment on her intentions.

Ivanka Trump’s support for the speech and nod to the #MeToo movement garnered criticism, as at least 15 women have come forward with a wide range of accusations against her father, ranging from sexual harassment and sexual assault to lewd behavior around women. Of the women, 13 say Trump attacked them directly and two others say they witnessed behavior that made them uncomfortable. All the alleged incidents took place prior to Trump’s assuming the presidency.

He has denied the allegations.