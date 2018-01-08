× Dense Fog Advisory along and south of Interstate-80 tonight/Tuesday morning

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued – calling for visibility of a quarter-mile or less developing over most of the Chicago area south of Interstate-80 tonight and continuing much of Tuesday forenoon. Temperatures in the middle 20s may cause condensation on the cold roads/highways and other paved areas such as side streets, sidewalks, parking lots and driveways resulting in slick spots developing. Very dangerous driving conditions will develop with the combination of poor visibility and slick spots. Individuals travelling or just pursuing outdoor activities should take appropriate precautions.

Temperatures…

Visibility (tenths of a mile)…