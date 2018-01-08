× CTU President Karen Lewis says she’s ‘not dead’ after her obituary was posted online

CHICAGO — Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis says reports of her death are premature.

She posted to Facebook Sunday night after she says The Sun-Times posted her obituary. It has since been taken it down. The Sun-Times have not commented.

Her post says, “contrary to an unfortunate slip, i am not dead.”

She tells her family and friends that she’s doing well and getting better every day.

Lewis suffered a stroke in October.

She also had surgery for a malignant brain tumor.