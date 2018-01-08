× Bulls Game Notes For Monday vs. Houston

* The Rockets fell for the seventh time in their last nine games following a 108-101 loss at the Pistons on Saturday. It is the first time Houston was lost seven times in a nine-game span since November 11-27, 2015.

* The Bulls lost for the fourth time in five games with a 125-86 drubbing at the Pacers on Saturday. It was Chicago’s third loss by at least 39 points this season, its most in a single season in franchise history.

* Houston swept both meetings from Chicago last season for the first time since 2012-13. The Rockets averaged 118.0 points per game against the Bulls, which was their most since 1989-90 with 120.5.

* Clint Capela collected his team-leading 19th double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday’s loss in Detroit. Capela’s 19 double-doubles are just six fewer than he had in his career leading up to this season (25).

* Kris Dunn led the Bulls in assists for a team-leading 23rd time with eight dimes in the loss to Indiana. Dunn has dished off at least eight assists in a career-long three straight games, the first Bull to do so since Jimmy Butler from March 22-26, 2017.

* After going scoreless in his first game of the season, Gerald Green is averaging 19.8 points on 53.2 percent shooting from the field over the last five games. Green has made 25+ three-pointers in a five-game span for the first time in his career.