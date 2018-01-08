Author Eric Matlin, talks about his new book ‘Not Dead Yet so plan your estate’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eric Matlin, Attorney

Stages of life -- why planning is critical at all ages

18 -- Power of attorney for health care and HIPAA authorization

25 -- Add power of attorney for property. Add simple will.

35 -- Update will to ensure that family shares your assets as desired.

40 -- Create Trustto ensure that if you die, insurance money and other assets will be used for your children's benefit and not entirely dissipated when they become legal adult.

55 -- Update 15-20-year-old estate plan to name children in fiduciary capacities, instead of siblings/parents.

60 -- You'd like Trust to provide for both your elderly parents and descendants.

70 -- Consider updating estate plan to accommodate personal and financial changes since last review. If estate is large, you may want to deplete assets by gifting.

80+ -- Clarify wishes on how to spend your golden years upon potential incapacity.