CHICAGO -- An 81-year-old man from Oak Park died as the result of an attack, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Patrick Dooley's body was found in his apartment on North Austin Boulevard Saturday evening.

An autopsy found that Dooley died of multiple injuries from an assault and his death was ruled a homicide.

The Village of Oak Park says there is no threat to the public.

As of Sunday, Oak Park Police Department has not commented on the investigation.