4th man arrested in fatal Walmart parking lot shooting

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police in California arrested a man wanted for the murder of a man in a Walmart parking lot in Waukegan, Ill., in December.

U.S. Marshals arrested Raashan Wade, 20, last Thursday in Los Angeles.

He was wanted for a shooting December 11 that killed 23-year-old Jovan Dubose.

Three other men have also been charged with murder in that case. Octavis Jones, 21, Shajuan Garrett, 18, and Gerard Wade, 22, were arrested last month.

Police believe the shooting was related to a drug deal that took place in the Walmart parking lot.

Wade will be extradited to Illinois.