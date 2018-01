× 2 Chicago police officers injured in South Side crash

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers, and a robbery suspect, were hurt in a crash on the city’s South Side.

The crash happened near 67th and Marshfield Streets Monday evening. Police officers were chasing a robbery suspect in a Hummer SUV when the two vehicles crashed.

Both of the officers were taken to the hospital in serious condition. A suspect was also hurt.

No further information was available.