2 children ejected from vehicle after Back of the Yards car crash

CHICAGO – Two children were ejected from a vehicle and taken to a hospital after a car crash in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The crash happened Monday evening around 4:30 p.m. on 47th Street and Halsted Avenue. Police said a 31-year-old man was driving a Ford Expedition eastbound on 47th when he ran a red light at the intersection. The Ford crashed with a Chevy Equinox, driven by a 61-year-old man. The other vehicle involved was a Pontiac Torrent.

A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were both taken to Comer Hospital. The 6-year-old was in critical condition and the 8-year-old was in stable condition. The children were riding in the Ford.

There is no information on whether anyone else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.