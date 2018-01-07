× Wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain forecast – slippery roads likely across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana Sunday/Sunday night

A Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded area on the highlighted map) for a combination of snow/sleet and freezing rain is in effect this afternoon and tonight into early Monday for the portion of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana south of Interstate-80. North of Interstate-80 the precipitation type is expected to be more snow, where some sleet could be mixed in over that portion of our area. By the time precipitation ends from west to east later tonight/early Monday there looks to be 1 to 2-inches additional snow cover area-wide.

Widespread slippery roads are likely later this afternoon and evening as the wintry mix of precipitation spreads in from the west/develops over the area. Note on the map below, the Winter Weather Advisories extend to our west, south and east, so travel in those directions will be especially dangerous. This weather will be associated with a warm front moving east out of Iowa across Illinois into Indiana, followed by a weak cold front early Monday.