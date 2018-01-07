Whole Foods donating portion of sales from Chicago stores to local nonprofits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Several area nonprofits are getting a boost from Whole Foods on January 11, when the company will donate a portion of sales made in Chicago stores to local organizations.

One of the Chicago organizations selected by Whole Foods is the Gary Comer Youth Center, whose members greeted shoppers at the South Loop Whole Foods Sunday, encouraging them to come back on Thursday.

Whole Foods is donating 5 percent of the day's net sales from stores in the South Loop (1101 Canal St.), Hyde Park (5118 S Lake Park Ave.) and Englewood (832 W. 63rd St.) to the youth center.

Other nonprofits including Inspiration Kitchens, Curt's Cafe, Blue Sky Employment Training, and Green Earth Institute will receive a portion of the profits from local stores.