CHICAGO -- For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Temps in 30s, occasional light snow
-
Cold temps on the way, temps drop to 30s on Friday
-
Bitter cold, occasional flurries on NYE
-
Bitter cold temps continue
-
Temps in teens to follow Christmas Eve snowfall
-
Cloudy, flurries, light snow possible on Monday
-
-
Up to 4 inches of snow expected Sunday
-
Clear skies, temps in 60s this week
-
Sunny skies, temps in 50s on Wednesday
-
Cloudy evening, cold temps mid-week
-
Cold temps, showers headed to Chicago area
-
-
Windy, rainy Saturday, possible snow
-
Rain on the way, colder weekend temps
-
Frigid temps move in after Christmas Eve snowfall in Chicago