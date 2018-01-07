Sunday Brunch: SafeHouse Skillets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chef Ivy Carthen, aka Agent Porterhouse, from SafeHouse Chicago stopped by WGN to show how to make their signature breakfast skillet.

SafeHouse Chicago, known for its delicious spy-food, has officially launched their new “Bond Brunch.”

The new brunch, a surefire way to cure any “side effects” incurred from a late-night mission, is offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SafeHouse Chicago

60 E. Ontario Street

Chicago, IL

www.safehousechicago.com

SafeHouse Skillets

1 cup potatoes, cubed (You can use cooked potato)

.50 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

½ cup of dice smoked ham

½ cup of dice bacon

2 eggs

Salt and pepper

2 tsp of vegetable oil