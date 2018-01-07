Sunday Brunch: SafeHouse Skillets

CHICAGO -- Chef Ivy Carthen, aka Agent Porterhouse, from SafeHouse Chicago stopped by WGN to show how to make their signature breakfast skillet.
SafeHouse Chicago, known for its delicious spy-food, has officially launched their new “Bond Brunch.”
The new brunch, a surefire way to cure any “side effects” incurred from a late-night mission, is offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SafeHouse Chicago
60 E. Ontario Street
Chicago, IL
www.safehousechicago.com
SafeHouse Skillets
1 cup potatoes, cubed (You can use cooked potato)
.50 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
½ cup of dice smoked ham
½ cup of dice bacon
2 eggs
Salt and pepper
2 tsp of vegetable oil
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender, but still firm, 12 to 15 minutes. Drain and set aside.
- Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Cut into small chunks and set aside.
- Add potatoes to the skillet and cook on medium heat until browned. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Stir in bacon and season with salt and pepper. Cover with shredded cheese and turn the mixture until the cheese is melted. Keep on low heat while cooking eggs.
- Cook eggs to your preferred style. Place potatoes in a large serving dish and top with eggs.