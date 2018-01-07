× Looking back at 2017, what were the highest and lowest temperatures and the rainiest, snowiest and windiest days?

Dear Tom,

Ken Foiles, Bolingbrook

Dear Ken,

Last year, Chicago averaged above normal in both temperature and precipitation but experienced no exceptionally hot or cold weather. Through the year, Chicago’s temperatures spanned 99 degrees, ranging from highs of 95 on June 12 and Sept. 23 to a low of minus 4 on Dec. 27. The year’s wettest day was Oct. 14, when 4.19 inches of rain soaked the city, and the snowiest day was March 13, when 3.9 inches of snow fell. The windiest day of the year was March 8, with sustained west winds of 41 mph and a peak gust of 57 mph. One interesting feature of 2017 was the high number of days with thunderstorms — 58, well above the 38 days in a typical year.