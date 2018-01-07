Eli Hershkovich talks College Hoops on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As 2018 gets underway, the college basketball landscape is a bit chaotic.

No. 1 teams have been falling a lot this season, with rankings meaning little to teams as upsets continued to occur. Meanwhile a few programs in the Chicago area keep rebuilding, two in the Big Ten keep struggling, while the strongest local teams may actually be in the Missouri Valley.

Eli Hershkovich of 670 The Score has been following the happenings in College Basketball nationally and locally the fast few months and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss what is to come. He also gave his thoughts on the Bears' current coaching search with Josh Frydman as well.

To watch Eli's segments on the show, click on the video above or below.