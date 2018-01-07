Button museum puts pieces of wearable history on display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Busy Beaver Button Company is home to more than 25,000 collectible buttons. About 4,000 are currently on display, several hundred are rare Chicago sports collectibles and several thousand are historical and political.

The museum is the brainchild of brother sister duo Christen and Joel Carter and that’s something to smile about. All of the buttons are glass in case and broken down into categories including art, politics and music.

Busy Beaver is also a button processing center which cranks out about four million buttons a year. Chances are if you've worn a concert pin on your jean jacket or a political button on your lapel, it was made there.

The Museum sees dozens of visitors a week and hosts private events for a bare minimum, and is open to the public Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit the museum’s website.