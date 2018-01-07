7-Day Forecast: Temperatures warm before dropping again
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures on tap for weekend, next week
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures continue
-
Milder temperatures to extend through midweek
-
Mild Chicago temperatures on January 1
-
Pattern to maintain our string of mild days
-
-
Mild temperatures into Monday; shower, too
-
7-day forecast: Brutal cold continues
-
7-day forecast: Bitter cold continues
-
7-day forecast: Fog, drizzle and mild temperatures
-
7-day forecast: Warming trend for next week
-
-
7-day forecast: Snow on the way
-
7-Day Forecast: Snow possible after temperatures take a dive
-
Suburban family returns from warm vacation to find home flooded, frozen