CHICAGO -- Police say alcohol is to blame for a rollover crash overnight on Addison near Hamilton Avenue, in the North Center neighborhood.

Just after 4 o'clock this morning, a car was going west on Addison when the driver reportedly lost control, hit a tree and a pole, and the vehicle rolled over. The passenger was ejected from the car and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver is hospitalized in stable condition.