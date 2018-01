× SWAT team called after South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A SWAT team was called Saturday after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the 6700 block of South Champlain Street.

Chicago police said the boy was walking about 1:30 p.m. when people inside of a sport utility vehicle fired shots following a verbal altercation.

The 16-year-old, who was struck in the face, was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.