‘Raw water’ craze sparks controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonya June Noore says it's been five years since she last drank from the tap.

"I think that a lot of the things that they put into the water to clean it--which I get--over time can be very harmful."

Now, she opts for H20 straight from the source. It's untreated spring water that's being called "raw water," and it's part of a controversial health craze.

"If you're not drinking some sort of structured -- let's call it structured water -- then your body's not getting the probiotics that it deserves."

In certain states, raw water is popping up on store shelves. Online maps and message boards are helping people find nearby springs to bottle it themselves.

Not everyone's on board with the idea. Dr. Frank Lovecchio, a medical toxicologist, said he can't think of a more dangerous trend.

"When you drink a little water with a little bacteria, maybe nothing will happen," he said. "When you drink a little water that has a little more bacteria, more likely than not, you'll get sick."

A spokesperson for the Tonto National Forest says springs there are not tested. They always tell people to treat any water they find.

But Moore says she wouldn't drink from just anywhere--just natural springs she knows to be safe.

"I'm going to keep doing this," she said. "Like, why would I stop? I feel better. My system's better."