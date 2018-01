Oladipo scores 23 points in return, Pacers beat Bulls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Victor Oladipo gave the Pacers they needed to end a five-game losing streak.

Oladipo had 23 points and nine assists in three quarters in his return from a right knee injury to help the Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls 125-86 on Saturday night.

Oladipo also had six rebounds and five steals after missing the previous four games.

Domantas Sabonis added 22 points, and TJ Leaf had 15.

But it was Oladipo who stole the show and led a surge to put the game away by halftime.

"That's an All-Star guy. Any time he's in the lineup it's going to make things a little bit easier," Leaf said. "It's certainly nice to have a guy like that back."

Four of Oladipo's steals came on consecutive possession during a 16-2 run in the first quarter. He broke away after his fourth steal and made a two-handed dunk to make it 24:17 with 4:51 left in period and then looked into the stands with both arms up to signify he was back after a stretch the seemed longer than four games.

"I was just out there playing," Oladipo said. "I just kind of get lost in the game and do whatever I can to help my teammates. I just try to set the tone on both ends."

The big run in the opening quarter ended with a technical free throw by Darren Collison and a basket by Sabonis to take a 31-19 lead with 2:43 remaining in the first period. They went on a 14-0 run in the second quarter to go ahead 48-28.

Thaddeus Young scored on a turnaround hook shot to give the Pacers a 64-37 halftime lead.

Bobby Portis had 15 points, and Denzel Valentine and Lauri Markkanen each had 13 points and five rebounds for the Bulls. They've lost four of their last five games and their defensive woes haven't gotten much better. Opponents have shot 49.3 percent against Chicago over the last five games. The Pacers finished 55.8 percent from the field.

"The bottom line is (Indiana) looked comfortable all night," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. "They brought the fight to us tonight. They got into us right away. We didn't handle it well."

Indiana led by as much as 41 points when Leaf dunked to make it 116-75 with 5:30 left to play.