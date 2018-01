Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of comedian Dick Van Dyke, died Friday, according to multiple reports.

Jerry’s wife, Shirley Ann Jones, told TMZ that her husband died Friday afternoon at their Arkansas ranch. He was 86.

Much love to my wonderful TV dad #jerryvandyke and condolences to my TV dad-in-law #dickvandyke. Jerry, you were hilarious and terrifically talented – what an honor to be able to watch up close as you and your brother create your special magic. Rest In Peace Jerry… pic.twitter.com/O5Sx12vK3q — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 6, 2018

The late comedian was known for his role as Assistant Coach Luther Van Dam on ABC’s “Coach.” The role earned him four Emmy nominations.