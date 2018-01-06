Excitement grows ahead of massive Powerball drawing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Dreams are soaring about as high as tonight's Powerball jackpot.

People are cashing in on a chance to win $570 million.

The odds? Not too great.

Stephen Stigler is a statistics professor at the University of Chicago. He understands the fun of playing the game.

"There's always that nagging feeling that yes, you possibly could win," he said.

But the odds are not looking good--like, according to Stigler, about one in 292 million.

Regardless, WGN's Kelly Davis asked people about their optimism ahead of tonight's big drawing.