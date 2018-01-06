× Bulls Game Notes For Saturday @ Indiana

* This will be the fourth and final meeting between the Bulls and Pacers in 2017-18. The Pacers lead the season series 2-1; they overcame a 14-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to defeat the Bulls 98-96 in Indianapolis on December 6.

* The Pacers shot 50.0 percent from the floor in their games played in January last season, which was the second-highest FG percentage in the NBA for that month (GS, .509). In Indiana’s only game in January 2018, it shot 48.8 percent from the floor in its loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

* The Pacers are 0-5 this season without Victor Oladipo, compared to 19-14 when he plays. Oladipo has missed the last four games with a knee injury.

* After averaging 3.6 rebounds per game with Oklahoma City last season, Domantas Sabonis is pulling down 8.0 RPG for the Pacers in 2017-18. Entering this weekend, that +4.4 jump was the biggest improvement in the NBA (minimum played in 70% of team G in both seasons).