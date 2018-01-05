× Wind Chill Advisory much of the Chicago area tonight until 10AM CST Saturday

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect tonight until 10AM CST Saturday morning for northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana counties away from Lake Michigan (light-blue-shaded area on map below). Dangerous wind chills -20 to -30-degrees will likely occur in areas farther inland from Lake Michigan, while counties adjacent to the lake including the city of Chicago will experience wind chills in the -10 to -15-degree range and even a little colder in spots.

The combination of Arctic-source cold high pressure overhead, a solid snow cover, and clear skies will combine to allow temperatures to drop to -10 to -20-degrees away from the lake and zero to 5 or even 10-below-zero close in along the lake and in Chicago. Northerly winds 5 to 10 mph will make temperatures “feel” even 5 to 10-degrees colder. If outside during this time, make sure to protect exposed skin such as ears, cheeks and hands, as frostbite can develop in less than 30 minutes.