VIDEO: ‘Bomb cyclone’ floods East Coast streets with icy water

Frigid water poured into the streets of some coastal New England cities Thursday, as a bomb cyclone pounded the region with record-high tides and blinding snow.

“Stay away from the coasts,” the National Weather Service in Boston tweeted.

On Thursday afternoon, the tide gauge at Boston Harbor matched its record at 15.1 feet — previously set during the blizzard of 1978.

In Hull, Massachusetts, just to the southeast of Boston, the icy mess inundated street with water above the wheel wells of cars and coming up to the doors of homes.

Some people were forced to flee their homes. In one case, the fire department used a front-loader to rescue a woman from the second floor of her home, photos from neighbor Jennifer Olivieri show.

The videos below were captured in Scituate, Massachusetts on Thursday, by Instagram user hazelbutters_.