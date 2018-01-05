× Teen girls overwhelmed by sexting requests, study says

CHICAGO — Peer pressure is a normal part of the teenage experience, but a new study from northwestern university, reveals just how hard it is for girls to say ‘no’ when pushed by a boy to send nude pictures.

Researchers analyzed 462 comments posted from 2010 to 2016 on an MTV’S A Thin Line, an online forum dedicated to stopping cyberbulling.

Two-thirds of the girls aged 12 to 18 said they had been asked by a boy to send nude photos. Girls faced persistent requests, anger and threats from boys to send pictures. Only 12 cases reported no backlash for saying ‘no’.

Read the full study published in the journal Sexuality Research and Social Policy here.