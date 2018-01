× Suburban high school teacher charged with exposing himself to teen

AURORA, Ill. — A suburban high school teacher is now charged with exposing himself to a teenage girl.

Police say 24-year-old Luke Pigott exposed himself to the girl December 29, while sitting in his car in a parking lot in Naperville.

He worked as a science teacher at Metea Valley High School, located at 1801 N Eola Rd., in Aurora.

Now, he’s on administrative leave.

He’s currently free on bond, facing public indecency charges.