Some local bookstores begin selling controversial tell-all Trump book

People across the country lined up at bookstores around the country today to buy the new tell-all book about the Trump Administration.

President Trump's legal actions were not enough to stop the publication of "Fire and Fury: Inside the White House."

The book, which is currently on Amazon's bestseller list, was released four days ahead of schedule.

Several stores in Chicago have not received the book yet because it wasn’t supposed to come out until next week. People were at the stores this morning at 9 a.m. only to be disappointed.

But in Glenview people have been much luckier. The book is at the Book Market and people have been calling all day to reserve or come pick it up.

“People are wanting it. We’ve sold several copies this morning and on a day with single digit temps its notable that we would sell several copies of anything,” Rick Kotrba, Book Market manager said.

It’s the book that has set off a political firestorm and excited brick and mortar booksellers for the first time since “Fifty Shades of Gray.”

“Fire and Fury: Inside the White House” gives a unique view into the workings of the Trump’s Administration. After a midnight release in Washington DC the book was an instant best seller.

It includes bombshell revelations like President Trump didn’t want to win the presidency. The first lady’s tears on election night weren’t tears of joy and when a former Trump campaign advisor tried to explain the constitution to the candidate, he got bored after the Fourth Amendment.

The White House though is adamant it’s mere “trashy tabloid fiction.” The president tweeted he never spoke to the book’s author Michael Wolff.

The book’s publishers are calling it an extraordinary contribution to national discourse.

There are more than 1300 books that have the work trump in the title of the book right now. This one costs $30 and is 300 pages long. It should be in stores everywhere by Tuesday.