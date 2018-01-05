No glass ceiling for Blackhawks 32-year-old rookie goaltender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Big breaks are hard to come by north of 30 in the NHL.

But, Jeff Glass is making the most of his opportunity to mind the Blackhawks net after spending his career in the minor leagues.

"I spent a lot of time over in Russia, where you're a long way away from family and friends and your support group. Maybe games don't go your way or situations aren't quite the way you planned it. You've got to rally around that yourself. Myself, my wife, my family - we get together and you remember why you're doing all this. There were a few dark and gloomy days over there. But, those are in the past now. I'm really excited about where I'm at here."

The 32-year-old rookie has provided a much-needed spark for the Hawks since taking over for Corey Crawford in goal while he battles back from injury, stopping 100 of the 109 shots he's faced en route to a 2-0-1 record.

"We always liked his attitude when he came up here last year and in camp," noted head coach Joel Quenneville. "He's just one of those players, especially for a goalie, that is really enthusiastic to do whatever he can to help the team - takes extra shots. He's just a likable teammate. When he came up we said "Hey, you're not just here. Let's see what happens." He took advantage of his opportunity."

"It's not everyday you hear a story like this," explained Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane. "He was with us since last year. Got to know him a little bit. Nicest guy in the world. Couldn't have happened to a better guy. It shows - you stick with it, you hang in there, maybe you get your chance and he's really taken advantage of it."

Glass has fared well on the road, but Friday night he gets his first crack between the pipes at the United Center against the red hot Vegas Golden Knights.