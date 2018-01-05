Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman on Spirit Airlines flight

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JUNE 17: A Spirit Airlines Inc. employee walks under a plane on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport after striking pilots agreed on June 16 to a new contract June 17, 2010 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The airline announced that planes will start flying as soon as this afternoon. The pilots walked out on June 12 in a dispute over pay and benefits with the Miramar, Florida discount airline. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JUNE 17: A Spirit Airlines Inc. employee walks under a plane on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport after striking pilots agreed on June 16 to a new contract June 17, 2010 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The airline announced that planes will start flying as soon as this afternoon. The pilots walked out on June 12 in a dispute over pay and benefits with the Miramar, Florida discount airline. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
DETROIT — A Spirit Airlines passenger has been jailed after a fellow passenger says she was sexually assaulted while asleep on a flight from Las Vegas to Detroit.
A federal criminal complaint shows Prabhu Ramamoorthy is charged with aggravated sexual abuse.
The 22-year-old woman told authorities that she was in a window seat and awoke to a man sexually assaulting her. She said her pants and blouse were unbuttoned.
The complaint says Ramamoorthy told an FBI agent that he tried to touch the woman inappropriately.
Ramamoorthy was arrested and arraigned Wednesday after the plane landed at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus.
He appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit for a detention hearing. A Jan. 17 preliminary examination has been set.