Lunchbreak: Ginger ale brined pork loin and broccoli slaw with pomegranate vinaigrette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celeste Pasag, Exectuive Sous Chef, Lynfred Winery

http://lynfredwinery.com/

Lynfred Winery, 15 South Roselle Road in Roselle.

Additional tasting rooms in Wheeling (971 N. Milwaukee), Wheaton (127 W. Front Street) and Naperville (21 W. Jefferson).

Ginger Ale Brined Pork Loin & Broccoli Slaw with Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Ginger Ale Brined Pork Loin:

2 lb. pork tenderloin

2 cups ginger ale

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup brown sugar

2 garlic cloves, crushed

Mix all brine ingredients together. Marinate pork overnight with brine. Let sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before cooking. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Towel dry pork tenderloin. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. In a hot skillet, drizzle olive oil and sear pork on all sides. Transfer to oven and cook for another 15-17 minutes or until thermometer registers an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Let sit covered in foil for about 10 minutes and slice into medallions.

Broccoli Slaw with Pomegranate Vinaigrette:

Slaw

16 oz broccoli stems, julienned

1 carrot, shredded

½ red onion, julienned

¼ cup cranberries, dried

¼ cup slivered almonds, toasted

½ cup pomegranate seeds

Combine in a mixing bowl and toss with vinaigrette.

Vinaigrette

1 shallot, chopped

3 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp dijon mustard

½ tsp thyme, fresh chopped

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

2/3 cup olive oil

1 Tbsp pomegranate molasses**

Salt and Pepper to taste

Combine all the ingredients together and slowly drizzle the olive oil until emulsified. Set aside.

Pomegranate molasses

Reduce 4 cups of pomegranate juice along with ¼ cup of brown sugar in low simmer to half volume.