Lunchbreak: Ginger ale brined pork loin and broccoli slaw with pomegranate vinaigrette

Posted 2:32 PM, January 5, 2018, by , Updated at 03:03PM, January 5, 2018

Celeste Pasag, Exectuive Sous Chef, Lynfred Winery

http://lynfredwinery.com/

Lynfred Winery, 15 South Roselle Road in Roselle.

Additional tasting rooms in Wheeling (971 N. Milwaukee), Wheaton (127 W. Front Street) and Naperville (21 W. Jefferson).

Ginger Ale Brined Pork Loin & Broccoli Slaw with Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Ginger Ale Brined Pork Loin:

2 lb.   pork tenderloin

2 cups  ginger ale

¼  cup  soy sauce

¼ cup   brown sugar

2 garlic cloves, crushed

Mix all brine ingredients together.  Marinate pork overnight with brine.  Let sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before cooking. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.  Towel dry pork tenderloin.  Sprinkle with salt and pepper.  In a hot skillet, drizzle olive oil and sear pork on all sides.  Transfer to oven and cook for another 15-17 minutes or until thermometer registers an internal temperature of 145 degrees.  Let sit covered in foil for about 10 minutes and slice into medallions.

Broccoli Slaw with Pomegranate Vinaigrette:

Slaw

16 oz   broccoli stems, julienned

1 carrot, shredded

½  red onion, julienned

¼ cup   cranberries, dried

¼ cup   slivered almonds, toasted

½ cup   pomegranate seeds

Combine in a mixing bowl and toss with vinaigrette.

Vinaigrette

1 shallot, chopped

3 Tbsp  honey

1 Tbsp  dijon mustard

½ tsp   thyme, fresh chopped

1/3 cup  red wine vinegar

2/3 cup  olive oil

1 Tbsp  pomegranate molasses**

Salt and Pepper to taste

Combine all the ingredients together and slowly drizzle the olive oil until emulsified.  Set aside.

Pomegranate molasses

Reduce 4 cups of pomegranate juice along with ¼ cup of brown sugar in low simmer to half volume.