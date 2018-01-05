Indiana police department issue arrest warrant for Elsa from ‘Frozen’

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A police department in Seymour, Ind., is having a bit of fun despite the bitter cold weather.

They posted a “Wanted” flyer to their Facebook page, saying that there was a warrant out for the arrest of Queen Elsa — the popular protagonist from Disney’s animated film “Frozen.”

“If you have any information on her location please contact us as soon as possible; we are freezing!” the post said.

The police added some other cold weather tips in the post: “As our search continues, we request citizens of Seymour bundle up, check on your out door animals, and drive with extreme caution!”